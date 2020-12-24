Stacey Solomon announces her engagement to Joe Swash

The couple have been dating since 2016 and share one child

Stacey Solomon has announced her engagement to Joe Swash.

The couple have been dating since 2016, with Joe surprising Stacey with a romantic Christmas Eve proposal.

The 31-year-old shared her delight in a series of Instagram Stories, writing: “Sorry for the radio silence. I had everything planned ready to go. I knew exactly what was happening. And then…

“I don’t even know what to say… So since we moved in together 2 years ago, almost every day we walk in the woods across the road,” she explained.

“It’s my happy place. I lose myself and breath in every second o fit because it’s just all that life is about. My best memories of my life are in these woods.

“The smell, the different seasons, the freedom I feel watching our boys play there. Today we went for a walk in the woods like we always do.

“But it didn’t look the same…” she explained, sharing snaps of white flowers that had been left in the trees on the walk.

“And Joe with our boys, in my favourite place in the world… He asked me to marry him, and after crying for what felt like a very long time, I said yes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Sharing a photo with her stunning ring, the singer wrote: “To the moon and back bub. I have no words 🖤 💍”

The couple share one son, named Rex, while Stacey has two other children, Zachary and Leighton, from different relationships.

Joe is also the father of Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.