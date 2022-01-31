Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spark rumours they’ve secretly gotten married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have sparked rumours they’ve secretly gotten married.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020, and were planning to wed last July.

But after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Stacey took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to thank her fans for the “overwhelming” reaction to her latest clothing collection with In The Style.

The 32-year-old shared a snap of her holding a mug of coffee, while her fiancé rested his left hand on her leg.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Joe is wearing a gold band on his wedding finger, sparking speculation the beloved couple may have secretly gotten married.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Speaking about her wedding plans on Loose Women back in December, Stacey said: “We would love… if all goes well – because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.”

The X Factor star added: “It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”