Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash expecting their third child together

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their third child together.

The Loose Women star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside a sweet video of her telling Joe about the pregnancy, Stacey wrote: “Me + Him = 👦🏻👦🏼👦🏼🧒🏼👧🏼👶.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)


“So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… 😭.”

“A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for 🥹 to the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy 🖤🕊.”

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Stacey is also mum to two sons – Zachary and Leighton, from past relationships.

Joe also shares one son – Harry, with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

