Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘on edge’ as Joe Swash jets off on boozy Ibiza stag do

Stacey Solomon admitted she was “on edge” as her fiancé Joe Swash jetted off on his boozy Ibiza stag do on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Loose Women star confessed she was nervous her partner would do something “silly”.

The mother-of-four told fans: “Joe went really early this morning and I’ve just been on edge ever since.”

“I know he’s not silly but I worry about random people around him. You know when you think ‘please don’t do anything silly.'”

Stacey’s dad David was invited on Joe’s stag do, but the 32-year-old admitted that made her even more nervous.

“My dad’s a liability,” she confessed. “All of you are like ‘oh don’t worry your dad will look after him.’ He’s the biggest liability of them all. I’m so nervous!”

Hours later, Joe was filmed at a champagne-fuelled pool party at celebrity hot spot Ocean Beach with his famous pals.

The former I’m A Celeb winner was joined by comedian Rob Beckett, EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney, and ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment.

In one snap, the 40-year-old was surrounded by a group of swimsuit clad waitresses holding up letters that spelled ‘SWASHY’.

Another photo showed the groom-to-be wearing a veil as he celebrated his stag in the VIP area of Ocean Club.

Stacey and Joe will tie the knot at their home, which they call Pickle Cottage, in Essex at the end of July.

The couple first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.