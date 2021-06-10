Stacey Solomon admits she’s an ’emotional wreck’ after sharing her pregnancy news

The 31-year-old is expecting another 'Pickle' with her fiancé Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has admitted she’s an “emotional wreck” after sharing her pregnancy news.

The Loose Women panelist and her fiancé Joe Swash are expecting their second child together, after previously suffering heartbreaking miscarriages.

After sharing the happy news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, the 31-year-old took to her Stories to thank her fans for their support.

She wrote: “I am sobbing reading your messages. Me, Zachy, Joe and Peanut are watching the end of a film and then I’ll try to reply to your beautiful messages.”

Sharing a snap of her two dogs lying on her baby bump, Stacey added: “Peanut and Theo definitely knew before me. Love you all so much.”

Alongside a sweet photo of her and Joe, the former X Factor star later penned: “Honestly your messages and comments. Are just so so beautiful I thought I’d be more together tonight.”

“But turns out I’m an emotional wreck… I’ll try and answer some of your messages tomorrow… goodnight. Love you all to the moon and back.”

Announcing her pregnancy, Stacey wrote: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet… But we have something we are excited to share with you. I feel nervous for so many reasons.”

“For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times,” the singer said, revealing she previously suffered miscarriages.

“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”

“For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).”

“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy. We honestly couldn’t believe it.”

“So we told the boys and we’ve spent yesterday and today finishing the Wendy house ready to welcome a new pickle into our lives.”

“Boys we are so so so excited for you all. You’re already the most incredible brothers we could have ever imagined raising.”

“Dear Harry, Zachary, Leighton & Rex… you fill our hearts so so much they’re bursting. We can not wait to open our hearts even more and watch you open yours and see them grow ever bigger to fit all the love… Inside for your new Pickle.”

Sharing a sweet family photo to her feed, Stacey wrote: “We are growing another pickle We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words.”

“We didn’t think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle ”

The couple, who are set to wed this summer, welcomed their son Rex on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe is the father of Harry – who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

