Stacey Solomon admits she ‘wants to marry’ Joe Swash – after denying split rumours

Stacey Solomon has admitted she “wants to marry” her boyfriend Joe Swash, after she recently denied rumours that they had split.

The 30-year-old’s confession came when the former EastEnders star decided to bake a chocolate cake with her eldest son Zach.

Stacey posted the adorable footage on Instagram, and revealed that the baking session made her heart melt.

While the former X Factor contestant watched her beau bake, she told Joe that she wanted to marry him.

“This makes me want to marry you,” she gushed.

The 38-year-old responded by giving her a smouldering look.

The news comes after Stacey recently responded to rumours she split from Joe during lockdown.

The 30-year-old worried fans earlier this month when she took a break from social media due to “personal reasons”, and some started questioning whether she had broken up with Joe.

Thankfully, Stacey later reassured fans that all is good between her and the former EastEnders star.

Posting a photo of them holding hands on her Instagram Story, Stacey wrote: I wasn’t going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story 😫but so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say…”

“‘Personal reasons’ isn’t code for divorce (we aren’t married you know what I mean) 😂 it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.”

“And some things aren’t mine to share,” she continued.

“We love you all & hope you’re all OK. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone.”

Stacey added: “P.S. me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward 😂 He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible 😂.”

