Stacey Solomon admits she ‘misses’ her fiancé Joe Swash as they enjoy rare date night

The couple are set to wed this summer

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Stacey Solomon enjoyed a rare date night with her fiancé Joe Swash on Monday.

The couple went for dinner at a local restaurant in Essex, where they had some much-needed alone time.

Stacey shared sweet snaps of them together on Instagram, and admitted she “misses” her fiancé – even though he’s “always there”.

 

The Loose Women star captioned the post: “The sun has got his hat on and Joes finally taken his off! Last time we went on a date was last year in Ikea.”

“Aw bubs I miss you. Even though you’re always there, sometimes I still miss you.”

“Thank you for being my rock always… I Love you to the moon and stars and back again… Always bubs.”

In the photos, Stacey stunned in a purple dress from her collection with In The Style.

 

The couple recently moved into a new home, called Pickle Cottage, with their two-year-old son Rex, and Stacey’s children Zachary, 13, Leighton, 9.

Joe also shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe got engaged last Christmas, and are set to wed this summer.

