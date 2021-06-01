Stacey Solomon admits she ‘misses’ her fiancé Joe Swash as they enjoy rare date night

The couple are set to wed this summer

Stacey Solomon admits she ‘misses’ her fiancé Joe Swash as they enjoy...

Stacey Solomon enjoyed a rare date night with her fiancé Joe Swash on Monday.

The couple went for dinner at a local restaurant in Essex, where they had some much-needed alone time.

Stacey shared sweet snaps of them together on Instagram, and admitted she “misses” her fiancé – even though he’s “always there”.

The Loose Women star captioned the post: “The sun has got his hat on and Joes finally taken his off! Last time we went on a date was last year in Ikea.”

“Aw bubs I miss you. Even though you’re always there, sometimes I still miss you.”

“Thank you for being my rock always… I Love you to the moon and stars and back again… Always bubs.”

In the photos, Stacey stunned in a purple dress from her collection with In The Style.

The couple recently moved into a new home, called Pickle Cottage, with their two-year-old son Rex, and Stacey’s children Zachary, 13, Leighton, 9.

Joe also shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey and Joe got engaged last Christmas, and are set to wed this summer.