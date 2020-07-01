Stacey Solomon admits she ‘feels sorry’ for online trolls as she returns to social media

Stacey Solomon admits she ‘feels sorry’ for online trolls as she returns...

Stacey Solomon has admitted she feels “sorry” for online trolls, as she returned to social media this morning.

The 30-year-old decided to take a break from her phone on Tuesday, after she received some cruel messages online.

Taking to Instagram today, Stacey shared a photo of her dog Theo and thanked her followers for sending such kind messages following her social detox.

“Reading through your messages and they’re just the best tonic ever,” she wrote.

“I’m feeling so much better than yesterday thanks to you all (and Hoe).”

Hoe is the affectionate nickname she has for her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Stacey continued: “He grabbed me a Maccy D’s and reminded me of who the important people are and also reminded me of how hard and sad some people’s lives must be to be so cruel.”

“I really do feel sorry for horrible people,” she wrote. “Because I wouldn’t want to live a life with those thoughts it must be awful.”

Yesterday, Stacey informed her fans that she needed some time offline.

She wrote: “I always do my best to ignore nastyness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down.”

“I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it’s not so easy to ignore and the nastyness gets in. All part of being human I suppose.”

“Anyways I’m going to put my phone in the drawer again today and shake it off,” she added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.