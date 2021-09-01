Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t want her pregnancy to end – as she approaches due date

Home Top Story Stacey Solomon admits she doesn’t want her pregnancy to end – as...

The 31-year-old in due in the coming weeks

Stacey Solomon has admitted she doesn’t want her pregnancy to end, as she approaches her due date.

The Loose Women panelist is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Joe Swash, and took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a pregnancy update with her 4.6million followers.

She said: “I feel like she’s really dropped recently, so I’m in panic nesting mode. I want to finish so many things and I also don’t want this pregnancy to end.”

Later, the former X Factor star wrote: “Hopefully she’s just resting in my vagina because it’s comfy not because she wants to make an appearance any time soon.”

Stacey previously revealed her daughter would be a “Libra baby” – meaning she will be born between late September and early October.

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are already parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

The couple were due to wed in July this year, but postponed their big day until after their daughter is born.

