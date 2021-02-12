Stacey Solomon admits she and Joe Swash are ‘sick of each other’ ahead of Valentine’s Day

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year

Stacey Solomon admits she and Joe Swash are ‘sick of each other’...

Stacey Solomon has admitted she and Joe Swash are “sick of each other” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Despite being newly engaged, the couple don’t feel under pressure to celebrate the romantic holiday during lockdown.

However, Stacey still wants to decorate their house for Valentine’s Day for her own enjoyment.

Taking to Instagram today, the Loose Women panelist said: “I think I’m going to throw myself into Valentine’s Day this year 😂.”

“Christmas has been, Halloween has been and I just need a new day 😂😂😂💕💕.”

In another post, Stacey added: “Not for me and Joe. We are sick of each other 😂.”

“Just for me really 😂 Time to start making free kisses and cuddle vouchers for mummy 😂.”

The news comes after Stacey and Joe announced their engagement in December, after four years together.

The former EastEnders star proposed to Stacey on Christmas Eve, during a family walk in their local woods.

Joe popped the question in front of their young son Rex, and Stacey’s two kids Leighton, 8, and Zachary, 12.

