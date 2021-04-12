Stacey Solomon admits it feels ‘so strange’ to return to normal life – as UK eases restrictions

The Loose Women star headed to Primark first thing this morning

Stacey Solomon has admitted it feels “so strange” to return to normal life, as the UK eased lockdown restrictions.

Earlier today, retail stores, salons, gyms and some pubs reopened across the UK as part of the government’s phased reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey headed straight to Primark early this morning, teasing a clothing and homeware haul with her 4.3million Instagram followers.

In series of clips from her shop, the mum of three wrote: “I went to my favourite place this morning… Oh my goodness I’ve missed you friend. They had so many lovely summer bits and new fejkas.”

“I can’t wait to accessorize Pickle Cottage their home section was giving me life,” she added.

Stacey asked her followers: “Are any of you venturing into the shops today? It’s so strange and still feels a bit scary doesn’t it?”

“But it was nice and quiet this morning so it felt safe but definitely take your time and don’t worry if you’re not feeling comfortable just yet.”

Among her purchases, Stacey picked up some pampas grass to decorate her new home ‘Pickle Cottage’ with.

The former X Factor star moved into the stunning £1.2million property with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children last month.

On Sunday, Stacey revealed that she and Joe would be getting married at their home this summer, despite booking a wedding venue in February.

She said: “We are thinking of walking down woodland walk for our vowels and then a reception in this old barn. I honestly can not wait to hear your advise, your wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you.”