Stacey Solomon left fuming after Joe Swash reveals their wedding date on live TV

Stacey Solomon left fuming after Joe Swash reveals their wedding date on...

Stacey Solomon was left fuming after Joe Swash revealed their wedding date on Loose Women today.

The 31-year-old was joined by her fiancé during Wednesday’s show, as they discussed their upcoming nuptials with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

When asked when their wedding will take place, Joe said: “Stacey, are we allowed to say? I never know.”

Stacey then quipped: “You wouldn’t know the date even if you were allowed to say!”

Eager to prove a point, Joe blurted out: “Yes, the date is going to be the last Sunday in July!”

Shocked by her fiancé’s outburst, the mother-of-three shouted: “Oh my God, why did I bring you here? Good God!”

The couple are planning to tie the knot at their £1.2million home in Essex, which they moved into last month.