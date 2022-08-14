Stacey Giggs ‘very shocked’ about ex Max George’s ‘new relationship’ with Maisie Smith

Stacey Giggs is reportedly “very shocked” about her ex-boyfriend Max George’s new rumoured romance with EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

According to reports, The Wanted star grew close to the actress on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Live Tour, and they pair started dating shortly after Max split from his longtime girlfriend Stacey.

Max and Maisie were spotted on a flight to Greece earlier this week, and it is understood that they also recently enjoyed a trip to Portugal together.

According to The Sun, Stacey told a pal: “To see them dating publicly so quickly after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

“I confronted him millions of times about his closeness to her. But he always denied it. I had a gut instinct they were more than just friends.”

“After everything I’ve done for him, I cannot believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He’s a lying dog. I feel betrayed.”

Max first met Stacey at V Festival in 2011, while he was dating actress Michelle Keegan.

The 43-year-old was married to Man United winger Ryan Giggs at the time, with whom she shares daughter Libby, 19, and son Zach, 15.

Seven years later, Max and Stacey were reintroduced by mutual friends at the John Gilbert pub in Worsley, and they started dating shortly after.

The couple became an item in January 2019, after being introduced by mutual friends at a pub in 2018, but reportedly called it quits earlier this year.