Stacey Dooley expecting first child with ex Strictly pro Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend and ex-Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to show off her bump, Stacey wrote: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! 🤪”

“So bloody delighted.”

“Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. ❤,” Stacey continued.

“(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream 🤣). Here goessssssss 🤪.”

Kevin also shared the same photo to his Instagram, and wrote: We’re having a baby! ❤️❤️❤️. And I think my girl [Stacey] looks beautiful pregnant 😊.”

Kevin and Stacey won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 after winning viewers’ hearts with their incredible partnership.

A couple of months later, in 2019, it was revealed that the pair were dating.

The couple sparked engagement rumours back in December after Stacey sported a band on her ring finger in an Instagram post.