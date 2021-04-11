Spotlight On: Irish singer Tolü Makay

"Music has always been a space where I've been able to be myself..."

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we chatted to Irish singer Tolü Makay.

The songstress moved to Ireland at the age of five, and has embraced Irish culture while still keeping in-touch with her Nigerian roots.

The 26-year-old’s song ‘Don’t Let Go’ reached the #1 spot on RTÉ Radio 1’s airplay charts and her track ‘You Are Enough’ has been spotlighted by BBC’s Across The Line as “The Best Song In The World”.

The singer also collaborated with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for a cover of the Saw Doctors classic ‘N17’, which debuted on RTÉ on 31st January as part of their annual New Year’s special.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Tolü opened up about her passion for music, as well as the realities of being a black Irish person.

1. How did you first get into music?

I was around the age of eight when I remember being called by my uncle to just hop into the choir stand to just start singing. That was my earliest memory. And then from there it just kind of progressed with church.

I think it was when I left Uni that I wanted to take it upon myself and write my own experiences outside of like what I was doing in terms of gospel, because before then I always thought I’d be a gospel singer.

2. What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

I’ve always been singing; it didn’t really matter what I was doing, singing was always going to be a part of my life. In my head when I was a little bit younger, I thought I’d be a neuropsychologist during the day and then during the night I’d become like this Beyoncé version, performing all over the world in the night.

I think it was when I realised I could write my own songs and I had some form of a natural inkling to kind of create my own songs that I was like, ‘okay maybe I can be my own artist’.

3. What was it like growing up being the only black person in your school?

When you’re a kid you don’t really realise these things, it just is. But when you’re older you’re like, ‘oh that’s why it was a bit awkward’ in this instance. In the school that I was in, Tullamore College, I absolutely loved it. I think it was one of the first places that I made friends easily and friends that I’m still friends with at the moment.

Ad

I didn’t feel any form of setback in terms of being the only black kid in the school. At that age, you’re just like trying to fit in and be a kid, so I didn’t know what racism or anything like that was.

4. You mentioned that when you attended boarding school the teachers would call you Elizabeth rather than Tolü, how did that make you feel at the time?

They didn’t ask me what my name was, so my first name, my middle name and my last name were always on the roll call and it was just assumed that my middle name was my name to go by. So that was constantly like what all the teachers would call me but back then I didn’t have my own backbone to be like ‘no that’s not my name, my name is Tolü.’

Ad

It was just a thing that was somewhat expected that you’re just called by your English name rather than your Nigerian or your branded name that your parents had given you, so it was a weird difficult space to navigate because I had never gone by that name before yeah so, I just didn’t know who I was in that space.

5. You’ve openly spoken about black Irish-ness and how you’re the first of your kind in a sense, what has it been like navigating that space growing up in Ireland?

Being both black and Irish being both Nigerian and Irish, it’s just knowing that you can be in a space and not feel different or alienated or having different cultures but also being able assimilate with the culture that you’re in.

Ad

Growing up, you always kind of felt like you didn’t necessarily fit in but now that you’re at an age where you’re working, you have teachers that are black in Ireland, you have all these different things like psychologist, psychiatrist and therapists that are black in Ireland – it doesn’t make you feel as different or separated from what’s happening.

You feel like you have a space you feel like you can be anyone or anything that you want to be.

6. You also mentioned you were a shy child, what pushed you out of that shyness to be able to perform so confidently in front of people?

Ad

Music has always been a space where I’ve been able to be myself. When I’m not singing or I’m not performing, I’m still my shy self.

Music has really been a way for me to channel my emotions and really go in depth with how I feel to portray and release certain emotions that I need to feel because with everyday conversations you just don’t get that. But still today I am shy, it just depends on who I’m speaking with.

7: What are three things you would tell anyone who may want to pursue a career in singing?

Ad

I would say: don’t lose your passion for what you do. What I mean by that is, remember why you love singing first and foremost. Second is, it could be tough but don’t judge your ability based on how other people are doing.

You don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. Focus on you and focus on your path and focus on being better than you were before. So just focus on you. Another thing would just be grateful for where you are.

8. What has helped you to stay positive/motivated throughout this past year?

I kind of gave myself an ultimatum. I’m the kind of person that’s like it’s all or nothing, so I put all my eggs in one basket.

Basically, I quit my job and went into music full time – before the pandemic actually. But when it happened, I was like I can’t give up let’s just see and do and find anything that we can. Collaborating with people has really given me purpose and hope. Finding things to do, just singing.

9: Are you working on anything exciting ? What can expect to see from you in the near future?

Yes! I’m working on my album; I think I have a name for it but I haven’t decided yet so I can’t say it. I’m really excited for it, I’m releasing my next track hopefully soon enough, maybe next month we will see.

It’s going to be very different from anything you’ve heard. I’m really excited to see how shocked everyone will be.