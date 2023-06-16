Spotify ends multi-million dollar deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multi-million dollar deal with Spotify has come to an end.

In a joint statement, representatives for Spotify and the couple’s production company Archewell said the two have “mutually agreed to part ways”.

They also said they were “proud” of Archetypes, the podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex on the platform.

Archetypes was the first and only series released as part of Archewell’s podcast deal with Spotify.

Archewell retains the IP rights to the Archetypes podcast, but existing episodes of the series will remain on Spotify.

News of Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify coming to an end came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Archetypes wasn’t renewed for a second season.

According to WME, the talent agency that recently signed Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will continue to create content on another platform.

They told WSJ: “The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.”

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Archetypes premiered last August and featured guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, Issa Rae and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The podcast was the first and only series released as part of Harry and Meghan’s rumoured $20m deal with Spotify, which was first announced in late 2020.