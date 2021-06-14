Spice Girls tease exciting announcement as they celebrate 25th anniversary

We can't wait for this!

Spice Girls have teased an exciting announcement as they celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The band was formed in 1994 and consisted of Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice).

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, the girl group wrote: “It’s official! It’s been 25 years of the Spice Girls.”

“We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane!”

“We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you’ve been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power ✌🏼 Share your photos, videos and stories with us using #IAmASpiceGirl or email [email protected]”

“p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited … 👀 🎶”, they teased.

According to The Sun, the band will release a previously unheard ballad entitled ‘Feed Your Love’ on their Wannabe25 EP.

The anniversary album is set to go on sale next month, and will feature the original single and a remix by Junior Vasquez – which was was originally a bonus track on the 2 Become 1′ single in 1996.