Spice Girls star set to appear on popular US reality show

Spice Girls star Melanie C is set to appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars US.

The official cast of season 30 was announced on Wednesday, ahead of the season premiere on September 20.

Sporty Spice is one of the 15 celebrities confirmed for the show – along with Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, The Bold Type star Melora Hardin, and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore.

😍 I’m so excited to announce that I will be appearing on the new season of Dancing With The Stars @DancingABC! Make sure you follow all my progress on @ABCNetwork from Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET and here on social media. Keep dancing! 💃 #DWTS #TeamSporty ✌️ pic.twitter.com/r8wzCdhtvh — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) September 8, 2021

Olympian gymnast Suni Lee, The Bachelor’s Matt James, The Talk host Amanda Kloots, WWE superstar The Miz, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA pro Iman Shumpert, country music singer Jimmie Allen and actor Martin Kove will also compete on the dance show.

Singer JoJo Siwa will be the first-ever contestant to have a same-sex dance partner on DWTS.

Completing the line-up is actor Brian Austin Green, who started dating DWTS pro Sharna Burgess following his split from Megan Fox.

Dancing With the Stars US’ season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20 on ABC.

