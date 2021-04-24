Spencer Pratt accuses his sister Stephanie of ‘body shaming’ Heidi Montag

The Hills star has slammed his sister on social media

Spencer Pratt has accused his sister Stephanie of ‘body shaming’ his wife Heidi Montag.

On Friday, Stephanie posted a paparazzi photo of Heidi wearing a bikini at the beach.

She captioned the photo, “Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump.”

The 35-year-old then posted a photo of Spencer at the beach, alongside the caption: “I wonder what my brother is having.”

After spotting Stephanie’s post, fans flocked to the comments on Heidi’s Instagram feed.

Under her latest post, a fan commented: “Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u.”

Spencer then replied: “Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed.”

Taking things even further, Stephanie also tweeted last night: “I saw the photos! – congratulations on your second pregnancy Heidi! Pregnancy looks great on you!!”

In response to her tweet, fans slammed the reality star for “body shaming” her sister-in-law.

One Twitter user replied: “Literally the amount of bothered she must be to care THAT much that she needs to body shame to make herself feel better. That’s gotta be the nastiest energy to be around. Yikes.”

Another commented: So Heidi isn’t pregnant and you’re actually just body shaming in order to publicly humiliate her. Umm…can you not see how sad and twisted that is?”

I saw the photos! – congratulations on your second pregnancy Heidi! Pregnancy looks great on you!! ❤️ — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) April 23, 2021

It’s no secret that Stephanie’s relationship with Spencer and Heidi has been strained over the years.

Back in 2019, the former Made In Chelsea star said she was “not on speaking terms” with the couple.

Speaking on her podcast with Wells Adams, Stephanie revealed: “We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family.”

