Spencer Matthews says marrying Vogue Williams made him a ‘different person’

The reality star has praised Vogue for helping him become a better man

Spencer Matthews has admitted he feels like a “different person”, after quitting alcohol and marrying Vogue Williams.

The former Made In Chelsea star quit drinking back in 2018, a few months before the couple welcomed their first child, Theodore.

Since then, Spencer has completely changed his relationship with alcohol, and has launched his own brand called Clean Liquor – a little to no alcohol beverage company.

Posting a photo of him and his son Theodore on Instagram today, Spencer wrote: “Is alcohol affecting more than just your finances? When I would drink to excess I would be dishonest, unproductive, uncreative and incapable of realising any kind of true potential.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPENCER (@spencermatthews) on Apr 18, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

He continued: “Now I am a different person and have a real shot at becoming who I always knew I could be.”

“Changing my relationship with alcohol (@cleanliquor) and marrying the right woman (@voguewilliams) did this for me. Don’t let bad habits determine who you are,” he added.

Spencer’s post comes after Vogue opened up about his old drinking habits during an Instagram Live.

Vogue, who is expecting her second child with Spencer, admitted he was becoming increasingly difficult to live with before he decided to quit drinking.

She said: “I think it was very important for Spencer to stop drinking when he did. I mean he was becoming quite difficult to live with, his boozing had gotten out of control.”

“And he wasn’t the type of person that I would have liked to have been married to,” she admitted.

“And I do think anyone who lives with someone who possibly drinks too much will understand where I’m coming from. It does get to a point where it’s just repetitive behaviour all the time.”

“And Spencer as well, you weren’t pushing yourself and doing the things you could do. So when he gave up boozing obviously it was just a million times better for our family.”

“Now the only issue is, he did get on his high horse for some time. It was torturous for awhile,” Vogue joked.

“When I was still drinking he would just come in and frown and be the most smug man in the world, he’s not like that anymore. But really I thought it was incredible and I’m so proud of him.”

Vogue also revealed that the idea for Clean Liquor stemmed from the peer pressure Spencer experienced during social events.

“Going to wedding and functions, and at the start people didn’t really understand and were saying ‘just have a drink.’ And that is kind of where Clean Liquor came from.”