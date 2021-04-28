Spencer Matthews pokes fun at Vogue Williams’ ‘questionable exes’

Spencer Matthews has poked fun at Vogue Williams’ “questionable exes”.

Before they met back in 2017, the Irish presenter was married to former Westlife star Brian McFadden for three years – before they split in 2015.

Speaking on the latest episode of their podcast Spencer & Vogue, the couple revealed their first impressions of each other.

They met in January 2017, when they were both cast in Channel 4 series The Jump.

Spencer said: “I thought you were ok, I thought you had some questionable exes if I’m honest, so that was a bit of a red flag for me.”

Clearly taken aback, Vogue scoffed: “I was a red flag to you? What?! That is the most bonkers s**t. Haha! Oh my god!”

The former Made In Chelsea star admitted he questioned Vogue’s “taste” because he knew somebody she was seeing at the time.

After Vogue insisted he wasn’t “that bad”, Spencer continued: “Whatever. I thought we were going to be the best of pals.”

“You and I gelled better than anyone else on that show straight away, so you and I were kind of best mates from day one.”

“And it was great, my first impression of you was nothing short of brilliant. We didn’t really fancy each other fully at the start, as we’ve said about a billion times whenever we’re asked.”

Revealing her first impression of Spencer, Vogue recalled: “You came in, you reeked of booze at the time, and you weren’t very well put together – I definitely didn’t fancy you.”

“You arrived late as well, and I can’t stand when people are late… So I thought, ‘oh god, this is not a great first impression, he’s late…'”

“And then when we were friends on the slopes straight away, then we were like best pals.”