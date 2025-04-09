Spencer Matthews on why he doesn’t ‘drink in secrecy’ anymore: ‘If I fancy a glass of wine with my wife I’ll have one’

Spencer Matthews has opened up about his past issues with alcohol, and revealed why he doesn’t “drink in secrecy” anymore.

The former Made In Chelsea star will appear on episode two of RTÉ’s Hooked on Wednesday night, a new documentary series which examines the science behind addiction from drugs and drink to gambling amd smartphones.

The show is hosted by Dr Brian Pennie, a motivational speaker and mental health advocate who is open about his past with heroin addiction, who sat down with Spencer to discuss his “unique take on his problem drinking.”

Settling in a café in Howth, Dublin, Spencer said: “I used to drink every day from the age of 15 all the way up to 30. I’d drink every day, quite often…”

There was a period where I’d walk past our liquor cabinet at 9 or 10 am and I’d be drawn by it. I would sometimes open the liquor cabinet and bang a shot of tequila or something and put it back…”

The 36-year-old explained that his wife, Vogue Williams, would ask: “Have you had a drink today?” and he would reply in an “almost aggressive” tone: “No, of course I haven’t – why are you asking me if I had a drink today?”

The pair tied the knot in June 2018 at Spencer’s family estate in Scotland, with just 20 people in attendance.

They now have three kids together: Theodore, 6, Gigi, 4, and Otto, 2.

Spencer explained that he met a counsellor named Chip Summers who helped him get sober “the first time.”

He shared with him that he had drank “a couple glasses of whiskey” the night before they met, and the professional said to him: “You absolutely stink of whiskey.”

“When we finish this meeting and you leave, I’m gonna have to open the windows in here so my next client doesn’t think that I’ve been drinking – that’s how bad you smell,” Chip said to the entrepreneur.

Chip challenged Spencer not drink alcohol for seven days.

“He challenged me, right, which I love! I love a challenge, I’m really competitive. And he knew that. He summed me up… he made me feel like s**t and then he challenged me. He did it on purpose.”

“I left and I was like, ‘I’ll show him.’ And, all of a sudden, it became about showing him not doing it for me…”

When asked by Brian how he would see himself in terms of being fully recovered from his alcohol addiction, he said: “I don’t think I’m in recovery to be honest.”

“If I felt like having a drink, I would have a drink. It doesn’t frighten me anymore,” he explained.

“I don’t need to drink in secrecy and I don’t need to hide it. If I fancy a glass of wine with my wife I’ll have one. She won’t care.

“We’ve gone through it all and have come out the other side and it feels good to have that element of control.”

When then asked whether or not he believes his past trauma, such as the death of his brother when he was a child, played a part in his battle with alcohol, he said: “You could say that it did have an impact on my drinking.”

“I’ve never felt comfortable blaming Mike’s death and my behaviour… I loved going out and I loved drinking and loved being the life and soul of the party. So, you know, a lot of this behaviour is on me.”

“Vogue always references that I didn’t cry at the birth of any of our kids – that’s not to say that that experience wasn’t moving for me. I physically find it difficult to cry…”

“I have therapy every so often and he said that there’s all kinds of ways that I can unlock that but I’ve never bothered to be honest […] I’m quite hardened in that sense and sometimes I wish I wasn’t.”