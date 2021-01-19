Spencer Matthews begs wife Vogue Williams to finally change her surname

Spencer Matthews has begged Vogue Williams to finally change her surname.

It’s been almost three years since the couple got hitched, but Vogue is yet to change her surname to ‘Matthews’ on some official documents.

Spencer brought up the subject on the latest episode of their podcast, after he introduced her as ‘Vogue Matthews’.

The Made In Chelsea star said: “Do you remember a promise you made last year, that at the beginning of 2021 you’d sort all your passports and cards out and stuff?”

After Vogue said “yes”, Spencer told her to “get on with it”.

“Don’t you want to feel like part of the family?” he continued. “Theodore Matthews, Gigi Matthews, Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams?”

Since they got married in June 2018, the couple have welcomed two children together – Theodore, 2, and Gigi, 5 months.

Vogue then said: “Do you know what, do you want to make a deal. I will sort that crap out if you get the two kids an Irish passport.”

Spencer replied: “What? I’m not Irish! I’d like an Irish passport…”

The mother-of-two said: “I know but somebody has to apply for them, you are allowed to apply for your kids.”

“You’re not allowed have one, I’m sorry, we don’t want your kind,” she joked. “Make a deal, if you do that, I’ll do mine.”

Spencer responded: “I’m not shaking on it or any of this… it’s all the same admin. Why don’t you just do it in one go?”

Vogue hit back: “Because I do everything!”

The TV presenter then took a pop at Spencer for “getting lazy” around the house.

“You are getting lazier and lazier around the house. When is the last time you emptied the dishwasher?”