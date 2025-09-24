Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing FINALLY break silence on their ‘secret’ fallout as they reveal the TRUTH behind the rumours

Spencer Matthews and Jamie Laing have finally broken their silence on their rumoured fallout.

On Spencer’s Untapped podcast, the former Made in Chelsea co-stars and childhood best friends addressed rumours of a falling out, claiming that the stories of a dispute between the two are the result of a sporting snub.

In March, Jamie, 36, raised almost £2 million for Comic Relief by running 150 miles over five days as part of the gruelling Ultra Marathon Challenge.

Throughout the challenge, the Radio 1 DJ was accompanied by his friends and family, including Jamie’s MIC co-star Oliver Proudlock, Leanne Quigley, the winner of The Traitors, and Radio 1’s Greg James, who surprised him on the exhausting journey from London to Salford.

However, close friend and fellow athlete Spencer was not in attendance, which first sparked feud rumours.

Having finished 30 marathons in 30 days in the Jordanian desert the previous year, Spencer, 37, now says he “wasn’t invited” to support Jamie with his Ultra Marathon Challenge.

Addressing headlines about their friendship, Spencer explained: “Your challenge, for the record, was a really beautiful thing to watch. I didn’t snub your challenge at all.”

He continued: “I know that you’re not expecting soppy posts from me either because I don’t ever do those. I felt that it was all a bit jagged and just not true or fair. I congratulated you at the end of your challenge.”

He further clarified: “It kind of was like almost not enough where I wasn’t there, and I didn’t come to support you. There’s a reason I wasn’t there, I wasn’t invited.”

However, Jamie disagreed, saying that those who came to congratulate him at the end of the finish line weren’t invited.

He said: “If you look at the flip side of it, right, everyone who came wasn’t invited.” To which Spencer replied: “Well, of course they were.”

Jamie responded: “No, no, they weren’t, people just turn up at the finish line. I didn’t invite them.”

Spencer proceeded to argue that the BBC must have invited people to surprise him at the finish line.

However, Jamie maintained that he was so focused on finishing the challenge that it was the only thing on his mind at the moment and that he was unaware that specific people were there.

“Things were organised by, I reckon, the BBC. When Ollie Proudlock turned up, I had no idea he was turning up, that was a complete surprise,” Jamie said, as Spencer replied: “But obviously the BBC invited him. Like, you don’t just turn up to Manchester and hope to bump into you guys.”

“Had I come to support you, I wouldn’t have just driven to Manchester and hoped to see you. It doesn’t really work like that, like obviously there would be some communication with the BBC,” Spencer added.

Agreeing with Spencer’s logic, Jamie replied: “At the finish line, loads of people did turn up, but I also totally get you and I weren’t as friendly at the time.”

“So, in our relationship here, if I wasn’t as friendly with you and you weren’t as friendly with me, then why would you turn up? We weren’t talking as much,” Jamie added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pair discussed how Spencer, who quit drinking in 2018 after previously having an alcohol problem, thought it would not be an issue if he turned down going on Jamie’s stag do, whereas Radio 1 presenter Jamie saw it as “insulting.”

After that, Spencer was not invited to Jamie’s wedding, which he initially dismissed, but he later felt insulted since he felt that he had been unjustly ignored.

He said: “I was pretty hurt by that and I tried to brush that under the table. I’m sure it wasn’t malicious from you, at least I’d like to think it wasn’t.”

“I was flying back from somewhere and Vogue (Williams, Spencer’s wife) showed me a Daily Mail article that literally showed me your London wedding celebrations and loads of your friends there,” Spencer continued.

“I think we had had some conversation and you were like, ‘It’s not really a friends thing, it’s a family small thing’. And there were loads of friends there.”

Jamie replied: “For me what happened was I had my English wedding and you weren’t invited to it and that kicked off stuff to not make us friends.”

“A genuine big mistake from me. The true reason for it was this,” Jamie continued, as he said: “Soph was very anxious and having a really tough time with anxiety around getting married. I’d put her on doing this podcast all about our wedding.”

“She had said to me before, ‘I just want to get married with my feet in the sand – I don’t want all of this. You want this Jamie, I don’t want all this.'”

“I was just thinking about her. I had had my stag do and you didn’t want to come to the stag do, which was fine, which I get, but for me that was like, ‘Well why wouldn’t you want to come to the stag do?'”

Then speaking about the wedding, Jamie continued: “I was like, ‘It’s going to be complicated if I try and invite him, it’s like a small thing for lunch and will he want to come and do that?'”

Spencer then told Jamie: “For the record I would have loved to have been there and I would have flown from anywhere to be there. You’ve always been a very important person to me.”

But on the stag do rejection, he added: “I don’t like the concept of stag dos. I personally think that stag dos make whoever you’re marrying feel really uncomfortable.”

“I should have made more of an effort with you just to say, ‘Listen, please have a fantastic time, love to come to the wedding, I really don’t want to go on a stag do because I don’t like being away with a bunch of guys getting drunk for three days, I don’t enjoy it,'” Spemcer confessed.

“It’s a breakdown of communication. In retrospect, I probably should have come to your stag do for two nights and just not drank. That was kind of selfish of me.”