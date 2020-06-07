Spencer Matthews admits lockdown would have ‘been the dream to get wasted’ back when he was drinking alcohol

The reality star is now sober and his launched his own 'clean liquor' brand

Spencer Matthews admits lockdown would have ‘been the dream to get wasted’...

Spencer Matthews has admitted being in lockdown would have been the “perfect excuse to get wasted” if it had happened two years ago.

The Made in Chelsea alumni gave up alcohol in 2018, after marrying Vogue Williams and welcoming their son Theodore together.

The reality star previously revealed that he quit booze to “save his family”.

“Sobriety is a lifestyle choice I made a few months before becoming a dad,” he previously revealed.

“In the back of my mind for many years, I had always felt that my relationship with alcohol, although seemingly harmless, was unhealthy and somewhat destructive. Drinking led me to make poor decisions and achieving my full potential was slipping away.”

This week Spencer admitted that if coronavirus had struck while he was still drinking, he would have used lockdown as an excuse to drink.

“I find myself valuing my sobriety more than ever in 2020. Lockdown would have been a dream come true two years ago – the perfect excuse to get wasted at home without having to go to work,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old added that he is thankful for his new brand Clean Liquor, for giving him focus.

“I would have blamed Covid for all of my shortcomings… Instead it has been a time full of hard work and productivity, resulting in awesome growth for @cleanliquor,” he admitted.

“Since ending my former relationship with the bottle and becoming “switched on” I have surprised myself with the difference that drinking less or not at all has made to my life. Feels more like a gift than anything else.

“I’m not sure I care much for ‘old me’ and his ‘good times’. Watching @cleanliquor develop ahead of expectations in these tough times makes me proud but also reminds me that our vision and goal to change the way the world consumes and perceives alcohol is not just a dream – it’s achievable,” he added.