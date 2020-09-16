Spencer Matthews admits he quit drinking to save his marriage to Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews admits he quit drinking to save his marriage to Vogue...

Spencer Matthews has admitted he quit drinking to save his marriage to Vogue Williams.

The former Made In Chelsea star decided to stop drinking alcohol back in 2018, shortly before they welcomed their first child Theodore in September.

Speaking on a Tap Into Success webinar for Nicorette, Spencer confessed: “There was a really good chance that my wife would have left me if I carried on drinking the way I was drinking.”

“For the first time in my life I put her first. Usually the old me would have said, ‘Do you know what? Fine. If you don’t like it then get out.'”

“I had this really kind of selfish ‘me before anyone else’ streak before,” he admitted.

“When I realised I cared more about her than I do perhaps myself, and that I was making her see less in me, that gave me a real burning desire to be better for her, initially.”

Speaking about his relationship with Vogue now, Spencer said: “I feel like we have the most wonderful relationship. I can hear that she respects my opinion and respects me as an individual, and that is worth its weight in gold to me.”

The news comes after Vogue previously admitted Spencer became “difficult to live with” when he was drinking.

She said: “I think it was very important for Spencer to stop drinking when he did. I mean he was becoming quite difficult to live with, his boozing had gotten out of control.”

“And he wasn’t the type of person that I would have liked to have been married to. And I do think anyone who lives with someone who possibly drinks too much will understand where I’m coming from.”

“It does get to a point where it’s just repetitive behaviour all the time,” Vogue added.

