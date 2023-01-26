Spencer and Ellie choose who they want to couple up with in Love Island teaser

Bombshell Spencer Wilks and Ellie Spencer will choose who they want to couple up on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The Bournemouth and Norwich natives entered the villa on Wednesday night, disrupting the current Islanders’ recoupling.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Ellie steps forward to choose first and says: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome.”

“I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better,” Ellie continues. “The boy I’d like to couple up with is…”

Spencer chooses next, and says: “She seems genuine and straight up.”

Whose toes will the two new bombshells step on?

Elsewhere in the recoupling, one of the boys stands up to choose the girl he would like to couple up with and says: “I can genuinely see myself falling in love with her”.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

