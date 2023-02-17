South Park brutally mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in new episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brutally mocked in a new episode of South Park.

The episode, titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’, didn’t mention the couple by name, but featured clear references to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

During one scene, the unnamed caricatures appear on a talk show holding placards that read: “We want our privacy,” and “Stop looking at us.”

South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/R1zzyrx50x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

The Prince goes on to promote his new book, titled ‘Waaaagh’, poking fun at the release of Harry’s memoir Spare earlier this year.

The couple are shown around South Park in the episode, with the ‘Meghan’ character stating: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

Their arrival irks the show’s characters, with Kyle saying: “They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book.”

“I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!”

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour” premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

The couple then go on a “we want privacy” tour, and after contacting a branding manager, the Prince is described as: “Royal prince, millionaire, world traveller, victim.”

Meanwhile, his wife is given the tagline: “Sorority girl, actress, influencer, and victim.”

After this, the Prince realises he doesn’t want to be a “brand” and says: “Trying to make ourselves into a brand just turned us into products. No more magazines and Netflix shows, we can just live a normal life.”

But when he leaves, his wife decides to stay.

The episode draws on the criticism surrounding Harry and Meghan’s requests for privacy, despite filming an in-depth docuseries for Netflix.

The 6-part series, dubbed ‘Harry & Meghan’, featured some shocking claims about their time as senior working members of the Royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also criticised the monarchy in the programme, and its close relationship with the British press.

At the beginning of the series, a message appeared on screen that read: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

At the time, Palace sources initially claimed that no members of the Royal family were contacted for comment.

But in response, Netflix sources insisted King Charles and Prince William were both given a chance to reply.

Kensington Palace later confirmed they were contacted by a third-party production company – not by Archewell or Netflix.

The couple filmed the docuseries after they signed an estimated $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020.

This five-year deal will also allow Meghan and Harry to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the streamer.

In a statement after signing the deal, the royals said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”