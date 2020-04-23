Source claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship ‘has changed’ during pregnancy

The couple are allegedly having 'ups and downs'

Sources close to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have claimed the couple are having “ups and downs” during Katy’s pregnancy.

The couple are expecting their first child together this summer, revealing that they are having a baby girl.

While it should be an exciting, magical time, sources close to the pair have said that their relationship has “changed”.

“Orlando and her are having some ups and downs now,” an insider told US Weekly magazine.

“Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.

However, the source added that Katy,35, “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant. She’s always wanted to be a mom.

It comes after rumours that the Firework singer is planning to name her little girl Pearl, Hudson or Ann, after her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

