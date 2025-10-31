SOSU Cosmetics release statement on the safety of their products after being pulled from Boots

SOSU Cosmetics has released a statement on the safety of their products, after the brand’s entire range was pulled from Boots stores earlier this week.

The retail giant decided to stop selling all products from the brand as a “precautionary measure”, after the presence of arsenic was discovered in the SOSU Peach Dreams Eyeshadow Palette.

The brand, which is owned by influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson, has since released a statement to clarify the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOSU Cosmetics (@sosucosmetics)

They wrote: “We understand that many of you have questions following recent media reports about our Peach Dreams Eyeshadow Palette. We want to take a moment to clarify the facts and reassure our community.

“Earlier this year, SOSU Cosmetics withdrew the Peach Dreams Palette from sale following a review with the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

“This palette, which dates back to 2022 and is no longer in production, was found to contain elevated levels of arsenic. As the health and wellbeing of our customers is our number one priority, and out of an abundance of caution, SOSU accepted and implemented a withdrawal of this individual product based on HPRA’s conclusions.

“It is important to note that the product was withdrawn and not recalled as has been inaccurately referenced and reported.”

“We’ve since engaged independent third-party experts who have confirmed that while trace levels of heavy metals, including arsenic, can be present in cosmetics, the levels identified in this product do not present a safety concern,” they continued.

“Trace elements like these are permitted under strict EU cosmetic regulations. We are engaging with the HPRA on this.

“We would like to reassure you that there is no safety issue relating to any of our existing products across our SOSU, Dripping Gold and Bahama Official brands.

“We want to thank our incredible community for your continued trust and support. Your support and confidence mean everything to us,” they added. “If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact our customer care team at [email protected].”

In a statement to EVOKE earlier this week, a spokesperson for Boots confirmed their decision to remove all SOSU products from shelves until they got “further assurances from the brand about its safety practices.”

They said: “Boots is recalling Sosu Peach Dreams Eyeshadow Palette in response to a safety warning from the EU’s Rapid Exchange of Information System (RAPEX). Customers that have bought this product are advised to stop using it immediately and return it to your local Boots store for a full refund.

“As a precautionary measure, we have removed all other Sosu Cosmetics products from our shelves and boots.ie, until we have further assurances from the brand about its safety practices.”