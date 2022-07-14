Sophie Turner welcomes second child with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has welcomed her second child with her husband Joe Jonas.

The couple’s rep confirmed the news in a statement shared to PEOPLE.

They said: “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

The couple first sparked rumours they are expecting their second child together in February, when Sophie debuted her “bump” while out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Later in the month, a source confirmed the actress’ pregnancy to E! News.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The Jonas Brother star, 32, and his 26-year-old wife kept their first pregnancy private, before welcoming their daughter Willa, on the 22nd of July, 2020.