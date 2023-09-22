Sophie Turner spotted hanging out with Joe Jonas’ famous ex again – after filing bombshell lawsuit against him

Sophie Turner has been spotted hanging out with Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift for the second night in a row.

The pair were papped arriving at Hotel Barriere Fouquet in New York for dinner on Thursday night, just hours after Sophie filed a bombshell lawsuit against her ex.

The night before, Sophie and Taylor were seen walking arm in arm into the Via Carota restaurant in Greenwich Village.

Taylor famously dated Sophie’s ex Joe Jonas back in 2008, and wrote her song Mr Perfectly Fine about him after he dumped her by phone.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, earlier this month – after four years of marriage.

Sophie has since filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and DJ, 1, to her native England.

The court filing reads: “On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. The Mother reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week.”

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

“The next day, the Mother’s solicitor in England reconfirmed to the Father’s Florida attorney that the Mother intended to return home to England with the children as planned on September 20, 2023, and requested that the children’s passports be returned to the Mother.

“Based on the Father’s express statements that he will not return the children to England and will not return the children’s passports to the Mother, on September 20, 2023, the Mother has submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England.”

The Game of Thrones star also disputed Joe’s claim in his divorce filings that their daughters had lived in Florida for six months before announcing their split.

The documents read: “In furtherance of the parties’ shared plan, the children travelled to the United States with the Father and their nanny. Thereafter, the breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly.

“The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce.

“In his divorce filing in Florida, the Father seeks, inter alia, divorce, a parenting plan, and a timesharing schedule to be ordered by the Florida state court. The Father incorrectly claims in his divorce filings that the children have resided in Florida for the six months prior to the filing of the Father’s Florida case.”

The petition went on to claim: “The children were to be returned home to England on September 20, 2023. The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

In response to the suit, a rep for Joe told E! News: “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.”

Sophie’s lawsuit doesn’t explicitly accuse Joe of abduction, but states the court has jurisdiction under the International Child Abduction Remedies Act.

Joe’s rep continued: “The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother.

“Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.

“His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Joe has also disputed Sophie’s claim that their marriage ended “suddenly”, and that she found out he had filed for divorce through the media.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” his rep said. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

His rep claimed Joe had a “cordial” meeting with Sophie on September 17 in New York, after she arrived in the city to be with their kids after filming overseas.

Their statement continued: “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

But the next day, Sophie said she wanted to bring their children back to England with her.

“Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately,” his rep said.

However, Joe’s rep explained that he would have been violating a Florida Court order not to relocate their kids amid divorce proceedings.

Finally, Joe’s team insisted he wants “shared parenting” with the kids, and is “okay” with their daughters being raised in the US and UK.

The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram earlier this month.

They wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Dade County on September 5th, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.