Sophie Turner ‘splits’ from boyfriend Peregrine Pearson again as she joins celebrity dating app

Sophie Turner has reportedly split from her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson once again, just a few months after the two rekindled their relationship.

The Game of Thrones actress, 29, and the British aristocrat, 30, started dating last year following her separation from Joe Jonas.

Sophie has reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya in wake of their split, uploading nine photos to her profile.

According to The Sun, the actress filled in her interests on the platform listing music, pasta, movies, family, sun, and friends.

Sophie and Peregrine were first linked in 2023, just months after Sophie’s marriage to DNCE front man Joe Jonas, 36, ended.

Earlier this year, the two sparked speculation they had broken up when Sophie unfollowed Peregrine on Instagram.

It was only last year that the mother of two supposedly said could see herself having children with Viscount Cowdray’s son.

In November, claims were made that she would like to expand her family with Perry, as Peregrine is better known.

The insider revealed: “Sophie is open to having kids one day, even though that is not on the slate for right now. She is in love with Peregrine, and she knows that he wants to be a father one day, as this is discussed with couples.”

“She loves her kids very much and is a great mom. She puts her children first, which Peregrine admires her for.”

The couple were last spotted together in June of this year at Glastonbury Festival in June.