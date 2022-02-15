Sophie Turner sparks rumours she’s expecting her second child with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has sparked rumours she’s expecting her second child with Joe Jonas.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple were seen out on a walk in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day with their 19 month old daughter Willa.

Sophie, who sported a white crop top for the occasion, was spotted placing her hand on her ‘baby bump’ – sparking pregnancy speculation.

Goss.ie have contacted Sophie and Joe’s reps for comment.

Taking to Twitter to react to the photos, one fan wrote: “i know we all saw those photos of sophie and thought the same thing. joe is going to be a father x2 willa is a big sister. their little family just keeps growing.”

Another tweeted: “THOSE pictures of Joe, Sophie and Willa tho I’m literally sobbing I’m so happy for them.”

A third penned: “Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted in Los Angeles with baby Willa and we can see Sophie’s baby bump 🤱🏽 Congrats to them!”

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The singer and his actress wife kept their first pregnancy, before welcoming their daughter Willa, on the 22nd of July, 2020.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: