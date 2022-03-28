Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Sophie Turner shows off baby bump as she attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Joe Jonas

Credit: Mark Seliger via Vanity Fair Instagram
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Sophie Turner has shown off her baby bump, as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her husband Joe Jonas on Sunday night.

The Game Of Thrones star wore a stunning red gown with long sleeves for the occasion, while Joe donned a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

The couple first sparked rumours they are expecting their second child together last month, when Sophie debuted her “bump” while out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Later in the month, a source confirmed the actress’ pregnancy to E! News.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The Jonas Brother star, 32, and his 26-year-old wife kept their first pregnancy private, before welcoming their daughter Willa, on the 22nd of July, 2020.

Credit: Corbin Gurkin
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us