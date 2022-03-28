Sophie Turner shows off baby bump as she attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has shown off her baby bump, as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her husband Joe Jonas on Sunday night.

The Game Of Thrones star wore a stunning red gown with long sleeves for the occasion, while Joe donned a black suit with a low neckline and white details.

The couple first sparked rumours they are expecting their second child together last month, when Sophie debuted her “bump” while out for a walk in Los Angeles.

Speechless, over the edge, we're just breathless. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and their future love bug arrive at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party. (📷 : Getty) pic.twitter.com/lH1BGp7IML — E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022

Later in the month, a source confirmed the actress’ pregnancy to E! News.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The Jonas Brother star, 32, and his 26-year-old wife kept their first pregnancy private, before welcoming their daughter Willa, on the 22nd of July, 2020.