Sophie Turner shares bombshell letter – amid custody battle with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has claimed she had irrefutable proof that she and Joe Jonas had been planning a future together in England.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, earlier this month – after four years of marriage.

Their split later took a messy turn as Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, to her native England.

In new court documents, filed earlier this week, Sophie shared a letter allegedly penned by Joe, to persuade a homeowner in Wallingford, Oxford to sell them their $9.1 million estate.

The letter reads: “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements: having chickens, a pony and a Wendy house.”

“While many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning, we experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

According to Page Six, Joe claimed he saw himself having picnics there with his daughters Willa and Delphine, alongside the property’s “beautiful walled garden”.

“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” Joe allegedly continued. “You have designed your home beautifully – I was incredibly inspired by the layout of the rooms and the energy of the house.”

“I couldn’t help but notice the musicality of the house and the fact it has a huge room ready to be my recording studio is amazing – there is nothing about the design we would want to change.”

The dad-of-two allegedly added that his father-in-law Andrew “is an incredibly keen gardener” that was “suitably impressed” by the home’s vegetable garden.

Speaking about their future, Joe allegedly said he could “envision” their children “growing up here and making this our forever home”.

Joe allegedly concluded that his family would spend “many years” paying “homage to the magic” that the previous homeowner “created”.

The homeowner is said to have accepted the former couple’s offer on the property and a 10 per cent deposit of $914,130 on July 7 – just two months before their split.

Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie reached an agreement to temporarily keep their children in New York, amid their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the pair have since agreed to an interim consent order that bans both parties from removing their children from the state.

The court agreement, which was filed by Sophie’s lawyer, states that their daughters Willa and DJ must remain in New York’s Southern or Eastern Districts.

According to the filing, the former couple “have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions… pending further order of this Court.’”

The court order was filed to “protect the well-being of the (children) involved” and to “prevent the (children’s) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition”.

The first hearing in the case is due to take place at the federal court in Manhattan on October 3.

Joe and Sophie confirmed their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram earlier this month. The former couple wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.” “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Dade County on September 5, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”. Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.