Sophie Turner breaks her social media silence after splitting from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has broken her social media silence, after splitting from Joe Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, last month – after four years of marriage.

Since then, Sophie has been spotted hanging out with Joe’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift on a number of occasions.

She has also been staying in Taylor’s New York apartment in recent weeks, amid her custody battle.

Sophie returned to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of her wearing a friendship bracelet from Taylor’s Eras Tour.

The beaded bracelet had the word ‘Fearless’ on it, which is the name of one of Taylor’s song.

Reacting to Sophie’s post, one fan tweeted: “I could write essays on the complexities of sophie turner wearing a “fearless” friendship bracelet in the midst of her very public divorce.”

Another wrote: “sophie turner posting her fearless friendship bracelet is so passive aggressive I love.”

Before Joe met Sophie, he dated Taylor in 2008 for about four months.

Fans are convinced Taylor’s hit songs ‘Forever & Always’ and ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ are both about her split from Joe.

Shortly after their break-up, Taylor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that Joe ended their relationship over a 25-second phone call.

The songstress said: “Some day, I’m gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who’s right for me. When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

According to People, Joe later took to his Myspace page to address the phone call that Taylor had mentioned.

He wrote at the time: “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person. Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation.” “Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.” But during his appearance on the Dax Shepherd Armchair Expert podcast earlier this year, Joe insisted he and Taylor were “cool” now.

Joe started dating Sophie in 2016 and three years later, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair share two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.