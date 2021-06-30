The couple tied the knot back in 2019

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share unseen snaps from their lavish second wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared unseen snaps from their lavish second wedding.

The couple famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, they hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

Marking two years since they exchanged vows in France, the British actress and the American singer posted never-before-seen photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Sophie first posted a black-and-white snap of them walking down the aisle, alongside the caption: “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub.”

In another post, the 25-year-old shared gorgeous photos from their wedding reception, and wrote: “I mean… f**k it, it’s been 2 years.”

Joe also shared a photo of their first dance, alongside the sweet caption: “The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet.”

The 31-year-old then posted BTS snaps from their reception, including a photo of him and his brothers Nick and Kevin performing at the bash.

He added the caption: “2 Years Of Party Times.”

Since getting hitched, the couple have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, who was born last July.

