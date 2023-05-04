Sophie Habboo reveals the star-studded guest list for her second wedding to Jamie Laing

Sophie Habboo has revealed the star-studded guest list for her second wedding to Jamie Laing.

The Made In Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in London last month, ahead of their lavish wedding in Seville, Spain in May.

The couple were joined by a small group of family and friends for the first ceremony, but some well-known faces were missing from occasion – including Jamie’s close friend Spencer Matthews.

Spencer and his wife Vogue Williams were in Portugal at the time, and revealed on their podcast that they weren’t invited to the bash.

Spencer confessed he was “p***ed off” they didn’t receive an invite, as he would have “flown to Japan” in order to attend the ceremony.

Jamie and Sophie later revealed their London wedding was supposed to be more intimate, but plans changed last minute.

The couple have since apologised to Spencer and Vogue, admitting it was a “silly error”.

During a new interview with MailOnline this week, Sophie further explained: “The drama with Spencer… it was so stupid of Jamie, he’s just so disorganised and it all just changed last minute.”

“Originally it was just close family and obviously Spencer was away. I felt so bad for both of them, and Jamie felt so awful.”

“Both of us are so unorganised and it was always supposed to be a really intimate and small wedding but last minute we changed it.”

“Essentially it was my bridesmaids and his best men and then two of our best friends who are pregnant and can’t make the Spanish wedding, so it looked like there were a lot more people and there was,” she said.

“It was never going to be that many people. Spencer was in Portugal when we decided last minute, and Jamie didn’t even think really. Obviously, we would have loved him there and it was a silly error.”

After confirming Spencer will definitely be at their second wedding on May 20, Sophie revealed more about their star-studded guest list.

“Well, Spencer is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he’s front and centre,” she said.

“Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”

The reality star also revealed her ex Sam Thompson will be in attendance with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sophie and Sam dated for six months back in 2018, before she struck up a romance with Jamie while filming Made In Chelsea in Croatia.

Sam and Jamie famously fell out over Sophie, but the pair have since patched up their friendship.

Sophie said: “Sam Thompson is coming with Zara. I don’t even think about it… obviously he’s really close with Jamie and I don’t really… definitely that was a long time ago in the past… thankfully he’s the only ex coming! I don’t think any of Jamie’s are…s

“Sam will be there and we’re going to be surrounded by our best friends and we can’t wait.”

Speaking about the plans for their second wedding, the bride revealed: “It’s a three-day event and we have a pool party on the second day. It has been a lot to organise… bloody hell.”

“It’s all coming together now. The seating plan was signed off yesterday, which was hellish to do when you have 200 wedding guests.”