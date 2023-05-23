Sophie Habboo reveals Jamie Laing’s harsh comment during pre-wedding row

Sophie Habboo has revealed she had a row with Jamie Laing before their wedding, and was shocked by a harsh comment he made during their spat.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last month, before they hosted their second wedding in Seville, Spain over the weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of their Nearlyweds podcast, Jamie told Sophie: “It’s so funny how our minds work because you’re now so content that you’re married to me.”

Sophie then replied: “And you’re a little nervous Nancy…”

Agreeing with her statement, Jamie confessed: “Now I’m the stressed one!”

“You’re so upset you’ve married me. You’re like ‘f**k I’m locked in,'” Sophie continued, before she recalled a fight they had before they got married.

“Once he said during an argument, ‘urgh I’ve got to stay married to you for at least a year.’ I was like, f**k you!”

Jamie, 34, admitted: “Yeah that’s true. If it was before a year, everyone would be like well that was short. But a year, then you’re like that’s alright.”

Sophie, 29, then joked: “I’m going to slowly put Candy Kittens in my name, so you’re locked in forever baby! Joking, everyone’s going to think I’m a gold digger.”

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and got engaged in December 2021.