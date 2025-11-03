Sophie Habboo celebrates baby shower at ‘special place’ before welcoming first child with Jamie Laing

Sophie Habboo celebrated her baby shower at a “special place” in London over the weekend, before welcoming her first child with her husband Jamie Laing.

The former Made In Chelsea star was joined by close friends and family at the Rosewood London hotel, where they enjoyed lunch in a private dining room.

The venue holds a special place in their hearts, as Jamie proposed to Sophie there in December 2021 – two years after they had their first date there.

Sharing a photo of the stunning table scape, the expectant mum wrote on Instagram: “Such a special place for Jamie and I – couldn’t think of a better place to have my Baby Shower.”

Sophie wore a white polo neck dress for the occasion, which was thrown by beauty brand Max Factor.

Posting a carousel of photos from the bash on Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you to all my favourite women for showering me and 👶🏼 with SO much love! Feeling so grateful ❤️

“Big shout out to my @maxfactor family for throwing me the most beautiful baby shower!!! Ily 🫶🏻.”

TV cameras were also spotted inside the venue, presumably filming for Sophie and Jamie’s upcoming reality show about becoming first-time parents.

Back in June, the couple announced that they had landed their own series on Disney+.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the streaming service wrote: “Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, the nation’s favourite ‘nearly parents’, will star in a new Original series as they take on their biggest challenge and greatest joy yet… parenthood.”

Sharing the post on his Instagram Story, Jamie wrote: “Guys… BIG NEWS… Sophie and I have been keeping something secret from you but we can finally say.

“We’re filming something insanely exciting with Disney that will be coming to you soon. You’ve followed our lives for so many years and this is the next part of that!!! This is going to be amazing and we can’t wait for you all the watch it!!!!! LET’S GO,” he added.

The series will also be executive produced by Sophie and Jamie themselves, in association with their co-owned media company, JamPot Productions.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together at the start of June.

Jamie and Sophie officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last April, before they hosted their second wedding in Seville, Spain the next month.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and got engaged in December 2021.