The singer was left with nasty cuts and bruises

Sophie Ellis-Bextor rushed to A&E after ‘gory’ accident leaves her injured

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a bloody snap from hospital – after being rushed to A&E following a cycling accident.

The 41-year-old spent the night in the hospital after tumbling off her bike while out cycling with her husband Richard Jones.

Taking to Instagram, Sophie shared a candid image of her wearing a hospital gown and a face mask, with a bandage secured on her forehead.

“I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the towpath down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle,” she started the post.

The Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker explained that she posted the picture in black and white because her injuries were too graphic for social media.

“I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore,” she wrote.

Sophie continued to thank the hospital staff for their help and kindness.

“I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together,” she continued.

“I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself.”

“You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people.”

Concerned followers then flooded the comment section with well wishes.

“Oh @sophieellisbextor hope your lovely boys give you some love and (gentle) cuddles at home xxx,” one follower commented.

“Ohh on!! I hope you’re ok lovely 😘 x,” another penned.

“Oh goodness, poor you hope you feel better soon! Lots of love. Xxx 💕,” a fan added.

