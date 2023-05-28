Son of famous footballer ‘joins the line-up for Love Island 2023’

The son of a famous footballer has reportedly joined the line-up for Love Island 2023.

The summer series of the dating show kicks off on June 5th, with Maya Jama returning as host.

According to The UK Sun, footballer Micah Hyde’s 23-year-old son Tyrique has signed up for the upcoming series.

A source told the publication: “Tyrique is the whole package. He’s fit, handsome and has charisma.”

“He’s had a good season and love his football, but he couldn’t say no to spending the summer in Majorca in a luxury house filled with beautiful women.”

Tyrique is a semi-pro footballer, who played for Watford in England’s top division.

Tyrique is not the first singleton to be linked to the Love Island line-up.

Jess Harding, who runs a beauty clinic called Candy Aesthetics, is also rumoured to be heading to the villa next month.

A source told the publication: “Jess is one of the most glamorous islanders ever and is sure to be a big hit with the boys and viewers.”

“She’s a real head-turner and has the personality to go with it.”

Social media influencer Molly Marsh was also linked to the line-up earlier this month.

A insider said: “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year. She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.”

“Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition. After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month.”

Another rumoured contestant is model and influencer Chloe Baker.

The blonde beauty has 17k followers on Instagram and 12.7k on TikTok, and has already worked with brands such as Missy Empire, Lipsy London and PrettyLittleThing.

According to The Tab, Chloe may be entering the Spanish villa when the show returns to our screens next month, after missing out on a spot on the South African series.

According to MailOnline, Andre Furtado from Dudley is also set to enter the Majorcan villa next month.

The 21-year-old is an economics graduate and a clothing brand entrepreneur.

A source told the publication: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle. He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”