Sofia Richie unfollows ex Scott Disick – amid rumours he is dating a 24-year-old model

Sofia Richie has unfollowed her ex Scott Disick on Instagram, amid rumours he is dating model Bella Banos.

Last week, Scott was papped with 24-year-old Bella as they left the restaurant Nobu in Malibu – with an insider telling E!News that he was enjoying being in the “dating game again”.

Scott and Sofia officially split in May after three years of dating, with recent reports suggesting that the pair were “no longer speaking” – after reconciling briefly in July.

Sofia has since unfollowed her ex boyfriend, as well as his ex Kourtney Kardashian – who Scott shares three children with.

In August, a source confirmed to E!News that Scott and Sofia were “broken up for good”.

“They have been off and on for two months,” the insider revealed at the time.

“Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source added.

“Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future.”

A source spoke to the publication about Scott’s new romance with Bella, revealing: “They have hung out a few times now in the last couple weeks and have been quietly seeing each other.

“It’s been a fun distraction for Scott and he feels good to be out in the dating game again.

“Scott doesn’t want anything serious, but they are having fun. He likes Bella’s energy and thinks she has a great personality.”

They added: “He definitely won’t be committing to anyone, anytime soon.”

“Scott has been in a really good place focusing on his kids and things are great between him and Kourtney and he wants to keep it this way.”

