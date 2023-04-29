Ad
Sofia Richie shares stunning snaps from honeymoon with husband Elliot Grainge

Credit: German Larkin via @sofiarichiegrainge
Emma Costigan
Sofia Richie has shared stunning snaps from her honeymoon with her husband Elliot Grainge.

The couple recently tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Sofia with her sister Nicole

Sofia and Elliot have since jetted off on a tropical honeymoon to an undisclosed location.

The 24-year-old has shared stunning snaps with her new husband.

Elliot proposed to Sofia in April last year.

At the time of their engagement, Sofia shared the news via Instagram.

Sharing a sweet photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot came after her split from Scott Disick in 2020, after three years of dating.

