Sofia Richie shares stunning snaps from honeymoon with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has shared stunning snaps from her honeymoon with her husband Elliot Grainge.

The couple recently tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie.

The bride, 24, stunned in a custom Chanel wedding dress as she walked down the aisle with her father Lionel Richie.

Sofia and Elliot have since jetted off on a tropical honeymoon to an undisclosed location.

The 24-year-old has shared stunning snaps with her new husband.

Elliot proposed to Sofia in April last year.

At the time of their engagement, Sofia shared the news via Instagram.

Sharing a sweet photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot came after her split from Scott Disick in 2020, after three years of dating.