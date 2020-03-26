Sofia Richie opens up about her struggle with anxiety: ‘I thought I was having a heart attack’

Sofia Richie opens up about her struggle with anxiety: ‘I thought I...

Sofia Richie has opened up about her struggle with anxiety.

The model revealed that she discovered she was suffering from the mental health issue with the help of her partner Scott Disick.

“I got anxiety late in my life, like two, three years ago and I watched my brother go through it and I never really understood it,” she explained, in a live Instagram video.

“But it hit me hard, I remember the day of my first panic attack.”

“My anxiety stems from wanting to know if I’m okay, am I sick. I want to know if I’m well.”

“My first attack happened when I was in the middle of nowhere and my thoughts were like, ‘if something happens to me I’m nowhere near a hospital.'”

“I was like “holy sh*t no one can help me” I thought I was having a heart attack, I had no idea what it was.”

“I didn’t understand what it was because there was no one around me like “no, you’re having an anxiety attack.'”

She revealed that boyfriend Scott helped her reach a realisation about her health.

“I got home and spoke to my boyfriend and he was like, ‘no that’s anxiety’.”

“And I understood it but I had so many anxiety attacks after that first one before I was told what it was. I was constantly thinking I was sick and having a reoccurring heart attack but it’s not killing me.”

“But I can gladly say I cope and know how to help myself, I have my tools to help like meditation.”