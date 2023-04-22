Sofia Richie marries Elliot Grainge in lavish ceremony

Ad
Sofia Richie has married her beau Elliot Grainge in a lavish ceremony.

The couple wed in Antibes, France on Saturday.

Vogue shared the news alongside some stunning photos of the 24-year-old in her wedding dress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Sofia and Elliot got engaged last April.

Sharing the news alongside a photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote at the time: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Elliot also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “She said yes ❤️❤️❤️”

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot came after her split from Scott Disick in 2020, after three years of dating.

