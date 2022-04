Sofia Richie is engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

The 23-year-old, who was first linked to her beau last April, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the romantic proposal, the model wrote: “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Elliot also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “She said yes ❤️❤️❤️”

Sofia’s relationship with Elliot came after her split from Scott Disick in 2020, after three years of dating.