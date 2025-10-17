Sofia Richie announces pregnancy with second child with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has confirmed that she is about to become a mother-of-two.

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Elliot Grainge.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2023, are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Eloise.

Sofia recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her baby joy.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old decided to post a first glimpse of her growing baby bump, as she shared a mirror selfie photo.

Sofia chose to unveil her pregnancy on the same day that she launched her new fashion label, SRG.

“On my way to launch these babies,” she teased in her announcement’s caption, before adding a baby emoji and tagging her new clothing brand.

In the comments section of her post, many of Sofia’s fellow famous faces have since been expressing their well-wishes to her.

“Yessss back to back babyyyyy,” penned High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens.

“Aghhh!! Congrats Sofia, many blessings,” added Grow With Jo founder Johanna Sophia.

It is not known when Sofia and Elliot first met, but the couple have known each other since they were little, as Sofia’s father Lionel Richie is good friends with Elliot’s father, Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

After announcing their pregnancy with their first child last January, Sofia and Elliot went on to welcome their daughter Eloise in May 2024.

Earlier this year, to mark her daughter’s first birthday, Sofia opened up about celebrating one year of motherhood.

“I didn’t realise her first birthday was going to be such a mix of emotion for me,” she penned on Instagram at the time.

“On one hand, it’s the most amazing beautiful milestone. On the other hand, I look back and realise those tiny little moments are something I’ll never get back. Watching her grow has been a gift,” she gushed.

“My greatest achievement will ALWAYS be her. Elliot and I couldn’t love anything in this life more. I don’t know what I did to deserve my little buggie, but all I know is my heaven is right here on earth with her,” Sofia wrote further.