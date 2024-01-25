Sofia Richie announces pregnancy

Sofia Richie has announced that she is expecting her first child alongside her husband, Elliot Grainge.

The couple tied the knot in the lavish Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in front of a host of famous faces – including her sister Nicole Richie, back in April 2023.

The 25-year-old posed for an exclusive shoot and interview with Vogue to share the exciting news.

In the interview with the iconic fashion magazine, Sofia revealed when she found out she was expecting: “I found out very, very early.”

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show.”

“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The couple were casually trying since their wedding last April.

Sofia then revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

She said: “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks – even before I was talking about getting pregnant – of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink.”

“She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock.”

“My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

“I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive,” she added.

Sofia and Elliot only shared the news with their parents until she hit about the eight-week mark.

She revealed: “We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us, and I think I had a box – I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box – and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week.”

“Everyone was like ‘Ooooh Hermes!’ But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it].”

“That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

On keeping her pregnancy hidden for the first six months, she said: “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space.”

“I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

“I wasn’t not posting because I felt like I wanted to have this grand announcement.”

“There was an anxiety for me about hitting certain milestones [when it came to the pregnancy], and once I passed that 21-week mark, I felt like I was in the safe zone.”

“Now that I’m there, I feel like I’ve made it over the major hurdles and I feel safe and comfortable announcing it, and I can now have those open conversations and be honest with the people watching my videos, that’s more where it stemmed from instead of me being like ‘Oh, I want to make this a grand announcement.’”

“I’m really excited, and I’m looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I’ve been going through the last six months. I can’t wait to open that door back up.”